Massive deal slashes $580 off ViewSonic Elite XG321UG flagship 32-inch mini LED 4K monitor

Those looking for a high-end gaming monitor should check out the ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG, a flagship 32-inch display, which is now available with a massive $580 discount on Amazon. Its usual MSRP is $2,499, so do not miss your chance to get it for $1,919.99.

The ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG is a big gaming monitor with a 10-bit mini LED 4K Quantum Dot IPS panel (3,840x2,160), which provides fantastic contrast and OLED-like black color thanks to over 1,100 dimming zones. In a nutshell, mini LED displays can turn off each dimming zone for better contrast. And unlike OLED, mini LED monitors are more durable and less susceptible to pixel burn-in.

In addition, displays like this usually boast incredibly high brightness levels, and the ELITE XG321UG can peak at 1400 nits in games and media, SDR brightness peaks at 400 nits.

Other notable specs include a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time and NVIDIA Reflex response time for reduced latency. As for ports, the ELITE XG321UG offers three USB-A, one USB-B, an audio jack, three HDMI 2.0, and one DisplayPort. There are also two built-in 5W speakers.

The built-in stand lets you rotate the monitor, adjust its height, and tilt or swivel it. And, of course, it supports the VESA 100 standard for third-party mounts. Finally, the display features a special coating for reduced glare in brightly lit environments.

ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG - $1,919.99 | 23% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.