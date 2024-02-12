Save hundreds off this Alienware 16-inch 240Hz gaming laptop at an all new low price

Would you like to get a powerful gaming laptop that also could serve as a desktop replacement, but also save a lot of money while getting it? Then you should check out the price cut on the Alienware X16 R1 16-inch gaming laptop right now on Amazon.

Right now, as part of Dell Deal Days at Amazon the 16-inch Alienware X16 R1 gaming laptop's price is $2,399,99. That's a new all-time low price for the laptop and also $599.98 off its $2,999.96 MSRP.

The Windows 11 Home-based 6-pound laptop has a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Inside it has an Intel Core i9-13900HK processor with 14 (P+E) cores and a top boost clock speed of 5.4GHz. It also has 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

This laptop also has a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 video RAM The laptop does support Nvidia G-Sync for cutting down on graphical tearing and stuttering while playing games.

In addition, this Alienware notebook is made with anodized aluminum and a magnesium alloy. The laptop includes a low-profile mechanical keyboard with tactile switches and per-key lighting via Alienware's own AlienFX technology and software. It also has 100 micro-LED lights on the back of the laptop that can be programmed in three different patterns. Ports for the laptop include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a microSD card reader.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

