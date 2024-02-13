Get this Dell wireless charging stand-USB charging dock for a new all time low price

If you own a smartphone that supports wireless charging, you might want to get a wireless charging stand that lets you power up the phone while you can still use it. Dell has its own version of a wireless charging stand but combines it with a USB dock with multiple ports for charging other devices.

Right now, you can get the Dell Dual Charge Dock at Amazon for a new all time low price of $79.99. That's also a $20 discount from its normal $99.99 MSRP.

The Dell Dual Charge Dock lets you place your Qi wireless charging supported smartphone or earbuds on the wireless charging stand part of the dock. It delivers up to 12W of wireless charging power, and you can still use your smartphone to take calls, watch videos in either portrait or landscape mode, and more.

The charging dock part of the device delivers up to 90W of port for its connected devices. There are four USB-A ports; two on the side and two in the back. There's also a USB-C port on the side of the dock for charging supported smartphones with a faster wired connection or a laptop.

In addition to the USB ports, the dock has an RJ45 Ethernet connector, along with an HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. This allows you to connect your laptop to a larger monitor. Finally, you can "wake up" your closed but connected laptop with the dock's power button.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

