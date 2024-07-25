ASUS ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 and Core i9 drops to a new all-time low price

If your back-to-school shopping list includes a big, powerful gaming laptop, then ASUS has a nice offer for you. The String G16, a 16-inch notebook with quite capable internals, is now selling at its lowest price on Amazon. You can get it for $1,699 and save $200 on your purchase.

As the name implies, the ROG Strix G16 is a laptop with a big 16-inch QHD display that is also plenty fast. It operates at 240Hz, which, when paired with the RTX 4070 graphics cards, can deliver quite impressive frame rates in modern games. To make sure the CPU is not lagging behind, ASUS has equipped the G16 with one of the most powerful Intel laptop chips, namely the Core i9-14900HX.

Other important specs in the ROG Strix G16 include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of fast Gen 4 solid-state storage. You also get Wi-Fi 6E support, Windows 11 preinstalled, and even 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so there is no need to spend extra money on games that can push this laptop to its limit.

As for ports, with the ASUS ROG Strix G16, you get two USB-A, two USB-C, one HDMI, one Ethernet, a power plug, and a headphone jack.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.