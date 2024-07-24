Get the Corsair K65 Pro Mini RGB gaming keyboard for its lowest price ever

More and more PC gamers, and PC users in general, are starting to adopt the use of small physical keyboards for a number of reasons. Right now, you can get a mini gaming PC keyboard from Corsair for a deep discount that makes it hit a new low price.

At the moment, the Corsair K65 Pro Mini RGB gaming keyboard is priced at $79.99 on Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also a big $50 discount from its $129.99 MSRP.

This Corsair keyboard is 65 percent the size of a normal keyboard. There are no secondary numbers keys on the right, but this still has the important keys for both gamers and normal PC users, including the always useful arrow keys. The smaller size makes it easier to travel with, and gamers get more space on their desk for bigger mouse movements while playing.

The wired keyboard uses Corsair's OPX optical switches for its keys, which support smooth linear keystrokes. The switches are designed to last up to 150 million keystrokes. The keyboard also has Corsair's Axon Hyper-Processing Technology, with up to 8,000 Hz hyper-polling support for low latency while playing games.

Other features of this keyboard include individual key RGB lighting, two sound-damping layers inside, and 8MB of onboard storage where you can store up to 50 different keyboard profiles for your games and work activities.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.