Leaked Pixel 9 series promo materials reveal everything we need to know, except pricing

It seems like Google is having a hard time keeping the Pixel 9 series under wraps. Ahead of their official debut at the Made by Google event scheduled for August, promo materials of the Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have been leaked.

The leaked Pixel 9 series promo materials not only show off the design of the devices (which corroborates previous leaks) but also reveal the complete specifications, AI features, and other details about the entire lineup. Recently, we reported about the display specifications of the entire Pixel 9 range, which is going to get better thanks to OLED panels from Samsung.

Now, the Pixel 9 series promo materials come from trusted tipster Steven Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks (via 91mobiles). According to the leak, the Google Pixel 9 series will be offered in new colors, including dark grey, light grey, off-white (allegedly the leaked Porcelain color), and pink color (which the device has leaked multiple times).

The Pixel 9 series features glossy sides with a matte back. The new camera island in the promos goes in line with the previous leaks we have seen thus far. The standard Pixel 9 model rocks a dual-camera setup, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL come with a triple-camera setup.

Earlier, a leak suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro XL zoom camera would max out at 30x zoom. Moreover, the cameras on the Pixel 9 series are set to get an upgrade, except the main camera, which would remain the same as the Pixel 8 series.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 series promo materials

According to the listing, the Pixel 9 will feature a 50MP wide and a 48MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL would feature a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the vanilla Pixel 9 packs a 10.5MP camera, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will feature a 42MP front camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will come with a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor. In the front, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is listed to get a 10MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of display, the Pixel 9 is listed to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are set to feature a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch Super Actua display, respectively. The second-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, features a 6.3-inch Actua outer display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display.

The Pixel 9 ships with 12GB RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature up to 16GB of RAM, which corroborates yet another leak. In the promos, Google says that the phones are designed by AI and promises Gemini Advanced at no cost.

On the software front, Google has promised seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops, which are software updates with Pixel-exclusive features. The Pixel 9 series also packs features such as Emergency SOS, Crisis Alert, security features to mitigate malware and phishing scams, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, etc.

The Tensor G4 chipset will power all models of the Pixel 9 lineup. Google will provide a phone, a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, and a SIM tool as in-box content. Google has also announced that it will give away a limited edition collectible when pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro phones. For more updates on the Pixel 9 series, please check out our dedicated section.