Get the Motorola Edge 2023 for just $299.99 after latest price drop

Are you in the US and looking to buy a new phone at a good price? If so, check out the Motorola Edge 2023 which has just been discounted down 50% from $599.99 to just $299.99. Neowin last featured this phone in a deal in December when it has been lowered to $349.99, but today's deal is better.

Before we get onto the features, it's worth noting that this phone is an Amazon Choice which means the price and reviews are great and it's ready to ship. In terms of reviews, it has 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 1,607 ratings.

This phone has a solid 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It ships with a fairly clean version of Android 13 with added Moto gesture controls. According to GSM Arena, there is a planned upgrade to Android 14 coming for this phone too.

This device includes the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (6 nm) which contains an octa-core CPU and a Mali-G610 MC3 GPU. Motorola says this chip enables smoother gameplay, high-res videos, and fast file transfers.

A super important aspect to take note of in phones is how long they take to charge. If you do decide to buy the Motorola Edge 2023, you'll benefit from 68W TurboPower charging which gives you a full day of use in just 10 minutes of charging. If you're still using a phone without fast charging, this will feel like a gigantic upgrade.

Finally, the display is 6.6-inches, great for watching movies, shows, and videos calls. It is a P-OLED display that supports 1 billion colors and has a 144Hz refresh rate. The display had 402 ppi density, a 20:9 ratio, and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.