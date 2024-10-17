Black Friday 2024: Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofers

Today, Nakamichi is offering its powerful soundbars with wireless subwoofers at their lowest prices. In fact, the company says the products have already hit Black Friday 2024 prices and thus now is probably the best time to snag one up. We already covered the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 in this dedicated article.

If however you are looking for something even bigger and better and have the money to afford it, you can also check out Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6. (purchase link towards the end of the article).

Typically, it is advised to have more than one subwoofer in your audio setup (the more, the merrier), as adding subs helps reduce bass nulls, and placement becomes less important. The Dragon has two subwoofers like the Shockwafe, but each of the subwoofer box units houses two 8-inch subwoofer drivers, which means there is a lot of subbass output on this thing. Nakamichi claims an SPL (sound pressure level) of 125 dB for the whole system, which is super impressive, at least on paper.

There is also a variant with dual 12-inch subwoofers for even deeper bass.

In terms of features, the Dragon is similar to the Shockwafe as it features Dolby Atmos, Vision, DTS:X Pro, and more. The key connectivity specs are given below:

Connectivity Input 3 x HDMI 2.1 In Optical In Aux In

Output HDMI 2.1 (eARC) Out Optical Out Aux Out

Bluetooth: Version 5.0 with aptX™ HD

USB: Type-A (Firmware Upgrade Only)

Get the Nakamachi Dragon 11.4.6 soundbar with quad wireless subwoofers at the link below:

Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Home Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro 3000 Watt Peak Power output, single box packaging: $2,999.99 (Amazon US)

Nakamichi Dragon Home Surround Sound System with Dual 12" Subwoofers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro. Soundbar Meets AV Receiver: $4,799.99 (Amazon US)

