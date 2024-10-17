4TB Corsair MP600 Pro, Silicon Power Gen4 NVMe SSDs with heatsinks are up to 35% off

Earlier today, we covered a NAS hard drive deal wherein the 6TB Toshiba N300 250MB/s CMR disk has hit its lowest-ever price. However, if you are after something faster while also providing ample storage, you can check out these NVMe SSD deals on 4TB Corsair and Silicon Power drives.

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, a TLC NAND NVMe SSD that can provide sequential speeds of up to 7100 MB/s compared to 5,000 MB/s on the QLC-based Silicon Power UD90. The former also has DRAM cache and a better controller which means it is not only faster in terms of sequential throughputs but is far ahead of in random operations as well. And as the Corsair is a TLC drive, it also has a significantly higher endurance rating.

However, where the UD90 shines is in price. Compared to the MP600 Pro LPX, the UD90 is much cheaper but should still provide decent performance.

The key technical specs of the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX are given below:

NAND Type: 3D TLC (Triple-Level Cell)

Controller: Phison E18

DRAM Cache: 4 GB DDR4

Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7,100 MB/s

Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6,800 MB/s

Random Read IOPS: Up to 1,000,000 IOPS

Random Write IOPS: Up to 1,200,000 IOPS

Endurance Rating: 3,000 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

MTBF Hours: 1,800,000 (1.8 million) hours

Operating Temperature Range: 0°C to 70°C

And, the key technical specs of the Silicon Power UD90 are given below:

NAND Type: 3D QLC (Quad-Level Cell)

Controller: Phison E21T

DRAM cache: HMB (up to 64MB)

Sequential Read Speed: Up to 5,000 MB/s

Sequential Write Speed: Up to 4,800 MB/s

Random Read IOPS: Up to 98,000 IOPS

Random Write IOPS: Up to 88,000 IOPS

Endurance Rating: 2400 TBW (TeraBytes Writter)

1.5 million hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures)

Operating Temperature Range: 0°C to 70°C

Get the Corsair and Silicon Power SSDs at the links below:

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD - Optimised for PS5 (Up to 7,100MB/sec Sequential Read & 6,800MB/sec Sequential Write Speeds, High-Speed Interface, Compact Form Factor) Black: $289.99 (Amazon US)

Silicon Power 4TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD R/W up to 5,000/4,500 MB/s with Heatsink (SP04KGBP44UD9005US): $206.99 (Amazon US)

