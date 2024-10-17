Toshiba N300 NAS HDD falls to lowest price of just $143

If you want to upgrade your NAS storage and are looking for some deals, you can consider the Toshiba 6TB N300 variant, which has fallen to its lowest-ever price of $143 (purchase link under the spec list below).

Since this is made for use in NAS (network-attached storage), which means it will be up and running frequently, the drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology. The N300 also goes up to 250MB/s in terms of speed, which means transfers should be fast enough.

While it is the 6TB drive that has been discounted to its lowest price today, you can also consider the 16TB model, which continues to be at its lowest price. We are not sure if the drive will drop further or go back up in the near future. So, in case you need a higher storage capacity, you can certainly go for it since it is already at its lowest price.

The key specs of the 6TB Toshiba N300 are given below:

Capacity: 6TB

Interface: SATA 6.0 Gb/s

Spindle Speed: 7200 RPM

Buffer Size: 256 MB

Transfer Speed: Up to 250 MB/s

Reliability: MTTF/MTBF of 1.0 million hours

Workload Rate: Up to 180 TB/year

Acoustic idle: 31 dB typical

Operating temp: 5 to 60 C

The key specs of the 12TB Toshiba N300 are given below:

Capacity: 12TB

Interface: SATA 6.0 Gb/s

Spindle Speed: 7200 RPM

Buffer Size: 256 MB

Transfer Speed: Up to 253 MB/s

Reliability: MTTF/MTBF of 1.0 million hours

Workload Rate: Up to 180 TB/year

Acoustic idle: 20 dB typical

Operating temp: 5 to 65 C

Get the Toshiba N300 16TB and 6TB drives at the links below:

Toshiba N300 16TB NAS 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG51GXZSTA: $287.99 (Amazon US)

Toshiba N300 6TB NAS 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG760XZSTA: $142.96 (Amazon US)

