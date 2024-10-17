Age of Empires IV season nine lands next week with fresh content, new DLC also confirmed

Relic Entertainment is almost ready to ship the next major content update for Age of Empires IV, the popular strategy game it develops for Microsoft. Season Nine is slated to land on October 22 with a wealth of new content that will add a Halloween-themed mode, new maps, a brand-new multiplayer pause feature, and so much more. Moreover, the studio has confirmed that new DLC is in development too.

With the start of the new season, players will be able to jump into Full Moon, a new game mode that has werewolves attacking soldiers and villagers alike unless quick defenses are put up. Atacama, a desert map with harsh conditions with almost no cover, and Lakeside, a mountainous map with a massive lake on one side, are landing as brand-new maps too.

However, one of the biggest changes has to be the addition of multiplayer pause. During any multiplayer match, players will now be able to pause the action for a small period if they have something immediate to take care of in real life. Pauses run out soon and are finite for each player within each match though, so make use of them sparingly.

The season also has Relic's seasonal Halloween Biome, plenty of new challenges to complete and get cosmetic rewards, plus a massive number of balance changes. Check out the complete changelog for Age of Empires IV Season Nine here.

As for the future, another small patch for Age of Empires IV should land by November according to the developer. Following that though, 2025 is reportedly bringing "loads of new content," including season 10 with extra events. The biggest update is that new DLC is now in development for the game. Relic said that "the team is working on DLC for 2025," and that "we’ll be sharing more news in the new year so stay tuned." The game's first expansion, The Sultans Ascend, was a massive success, setting sales records for the franchise.