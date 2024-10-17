TECH_BARGAINS 10/17: Microsoft Surface Pro 2 in 1 2024, Asus Zenbook Duo, refreshed iPad Pro

Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6 and the Shockwafe 9.2.4 soundbar systems. Aside from those, you can also check out a Klipsch reference surround speaker in case you are looking to make an AVR setup with dedicated speakers in our list of TechBargains below. The full list of featured deals is as follows:
Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core), 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Platinum Family 12Mo Subscription: $983.76 (Amazon US)
ASUS Zenbook Duo Laptop, Dual 14” OLED WUXGA Touch Display, Intel Evo Certified, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11,UX8406MA-DS76T, Inkwell Gray: $1209.99 (Amazon US)
Intel Core i7-13700K Gaming Desktop Processor 16 cores (8 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked: $249.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 RAM 48GB (2x24GB) DDR5 6000MHz CL30 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMP48GX5M2B6000C30): $179.99 (Amazon US)
Transcend 2TB External, Portable SSD ESD330C USB 10Gbps Type-C TS2TESD330C: $145.78 (Amazon US)
Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Low Profile GL Clicky Key Switch, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Advanced LIGHTSPEED Wireless and Bluetooth Support - Clicky, Black: $141.17 (Amazon US)
2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Silver (Renewed): $539.00 (Refurbished- excellent) (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 128GB, Purple - Unlocked (Renewed): $259.99 (Refurbished - excellent) (Amazon US)
Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye: $967.12 (Amazon US)
klipsch Reference Next Generation R-40SA Dolby Atmos High-Performance, Horn-Loaded Elevation Surround Speaker Pair for Best-in-Class Immersive Home Theater in Black: $199.99 (Amazon US)
Garmin Descent™ Mk3i, Dive Computer and Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Air Integration, Black Titanium: $1465.71 (Amazon US)
