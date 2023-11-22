Black Friday: Get TeamGroup's small 2TB SDD for your Steam Deck for an all time low price

Valve recently launched a new OLED display version of its Steam Deck portable gaming PC. You can buy it now with storage up to 1TB. However, many gamers would like to have as much internal storage as possible for the Steam Deck.

Thanfully, Valve has made it easy to open up the Steam Deck and swap out its small 2230-based internal SSD with one with more storage. TeamGroup currently has a 2TB 2230 SSD that is perfect for the Steam Deck, the Asus Rog Ally, and other portable PC devices, along with small form factor PCs and even Microsoft's Surface tablets.

Right now, the 2TB TeamGroup MP44S 2230 internal solid-state drive is at an all-time low price of $152.99 at Amazon. That's also a big discount by $37 from its normal $189.99 MSRP.

The SSD has read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s. In addition, TeamGroup says that it uses a "patented heat dissipating graphene label" which it claims helps to boost the SSD's heat dissipation and thus provides overall better performance.

Buyers of the SSD can also access TeamGroup's S.M.A.R.T monitoring software. It allows owners to keep contact tabs on the performance of the drive and other aspects of your PC.

While it's not an all time low price, the 1TB model of this TeamGroup 2230 SSD is also available. It's priced at $77.99 at Amazon, which is a $5 discount from its normal $82.99 MSRP.

