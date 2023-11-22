This Samsung 27” 100Hz IPS FreeSync monitor is just $150 now

There is always a lot of attention given to gaming monitors in the news because of their cutting edge features, what’s not talked about as much are business monitors. If you are someone that works from home and are looking to invest in a monitor, check out the 27” Samsung Essentials Monitor S3.

The monitor is brand new, only coming out on November 10 and already has this decent discount off the list price of $189.99. With this product you get an IPS display, a 100 Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, the ability to mount it on a wall, tilt adjustment, and it’s free from flickers. The resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Sharing the highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

VIVID COLORS ACROSS THE WHOLE SCREEN: Experience gorgeous colors across the entire display with the IPS panel; Colors remain bright & clear even when changing viewing angles; Tones & shades are represented consistently with less color shift

SMOOTH PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL CONTENT: Stay on track while conducting hybrid meetings or working on creative projects; The 100Hz refresh rate reduces lag and motion blur so you don't miss a thing in fast-paced moments*

VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY: Connect to more; With HDMI and DisplayPort, you can connect to various devices with increased flexibility, making your computing environment even more convenient & efficient

EASY ON THE EYES: Care for your eyes and stay comfortable, even during long work hours; Advanced eye comfort technology certified by TÜV reduces eye strain by minimizing blue light and reducing irritating screen flicker

STAY IN SYNC WITH THE ACTION: AMD FreeSync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in perfect sync to reduce image tearing; View content and get work done without interruptions

Despite it being a new release, this monitor already has 108 ratings from customers and an average of 4.5 stars suggesting this is an excellent product for the price they paid. Now you can get this value for $40 less.

