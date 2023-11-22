Save up to 41% on Logitech webcams during Black Friday sales

Logitech's webcams are now available with big discounts, allowing you to save up to 41% on various models, from the most affordable Brio 101 to the more expansive StreamCam.

The Logitech Brio 101 is Logitech's cheapest webcam, and it is now available on Amazon with a 25% discount. This camera has a 1080p sensor, auto light balance, a built-in microphone, and a privacy shutter. It is a solid pick for those needing an affordable, no-frills webcam for basic video calls. Color options include black and white, but only the black variant offers a discount.

The Logitech Brio 300 is a more expensive camera, but it offers more features packed in a quirky cone-shaped case. Besides a 1080p sensor, the Brio 300 features a built-in microphone with noise reduction for clearer calls. It also has a privacy shutter, an LED indicator, and a USB-C cable. You can grab the Brio 300 in white, black, or rose.

The Logitech Brio 501 offers even more features for buyers who want a more advanced webcam. Its 1080p sensor has an ultra-wide lens with automatic framing capability that lets you move around and stand while remaining in the frame during a call. You can also tilt the camera on its mount to show something on your desk. Finally, dual microphones provide better noise cancellation in noisy environments. The Logitech Brion 501 is available for $99 in black, white, and rose.

Finally, we have the Logitech StreamCam Premium with its massive 41% discount. This streaming-focused camera features a 1080 60FPS sensor with automatic framing and smart autofocus, a "premium" glass lens, a tripod mount, and a USB-C cable.

You can also check out Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals or browse through our recently covered discounts.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.