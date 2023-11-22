Save $1,000 this Black Friday on the Samsung 55” Odyssey Ark (2023)

When people think about sales, they think about getting a product at a pretty low price. Well, this deal isn’t like that, it’s still going to take a sledgehammer to your wallet but if you want the Samsung 55” Odyssey Ark (2023), you can save a whopping $1,000 thanks to Black Friday.

Like all Odyssey monitors, this is aimed at gamers who want the most cutting-edge displays. It comes with a 1000R curved display for more immersion, a 165 Hz refresh rate, uses quantum mini-LEDs, supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR 10+, and more.

Discussing the highlights of this product, Amazon writes:

4-INPUT MULTI VIEW: With the upgraded Multi View, connect and see up to 4 different inputs at once, including the all new Display Port; Play console and PC games at the same time; Focus on games while connecting with friends all on one screen

55" LARGE SCREEN & 1000R CURVATURE: 55-inch screen delivers a picture that overwhelms your senses, creating an adrenaline-fueled experience; This is upgraded by 1000R curvature to wrap around your field of vision for maximum immersion

INCREDIBLE 4K GAMING REFRESH RATES: 165Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with elite precision with a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames, with minimized ghosting

SWING INTO GROUNDBREAKING VIEWS: Rotate the screen to Cockpit Mode with HAS, tilt and pivot functionality for an optimal screen environment; Perfect positioning creates a new sense of world-blending immersion, enhanced by Eclipse Lighting

MULTIPLE INPUTS, 1 CONTROL STATION: Use multiple PCs and built-in apps on the Odyssey Ark with a single mouse and keyboard; Move mouse across all your connected devices' displays on one screen to control a different device in a snap

SOUND DOME TECHNOLOGY: 4 corner speakers & 2 central woofers result in a 60W 2.2.2 channel w/ the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar; AI Sound Booster & Dolby Atmos surround you in a 3D soundscape

GAMING HUB: The best of gaming in one place with access to top streaming services, consoles and PC; Smooth visuals and responsive gameplay are powered by Samsung’s advanced game streaming technology without downloads or storage limits

AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM PRO: Variable refresh rate (VRR) w/ AMD FreeSync Premium Pro keeps the GPU and panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen-lag and image tears; Fast-action and complex game scenes are stable and stutter-free

HDR 10+ GAMING: From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, the 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enables enhanced color expression and depth; HDR 10+ automatically adapts games in real-time to show you every detail that could lead to victory

NEURAL QUANTUM PROCESSOR ULTRA: Combining 20 multi-layer neural networks, the AI-Powered processor analyzes images to restore every detail, pixel by pixel; Auto brightness adjustment, contrast amplification & enhancements upscale the resolution

In terms of reviews, it gets 5 stars overall suggesting customers are very impressed with their purchase. This, unfortunately, is based on just four ratings which is too surprising given the huge cost of this display.

The huge price tag of this monitor means that it would be out of reach to many readers who simply don’t have this much cash lying around. If you’re up for paying in installments, however, Amazon allows you to pay $79.15 every month for two years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.