Check these Intel 12th, 13th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPU deals even if you are a huge AMD fan

If you are a big fan of AMD's Ryzen processors and are only considering getting them for your new PC, you may want to rethink and consider Intel's CPUs too. That's because the 12th (Alder Lake) and 13th Gen (Raptor Lake) processors are currently selling at all-time low prices on both Amazon and Newegg (buying links towards the end of the article).

While these aren't Intel's latest generation of CPUs, the company hasn't made much progress in terms of performance or efficiency with the latest generation (14th Gen) as it is a refresh of 13th. We found in our review that the newest-gen CPUs, despite being fast, are very power-hungry. Hence it is probably wiser to consider getting the cheaper older gen parts.

In terms of stacking up against the competition, the flagship 12th and 13th Gen chips (not considering the overclocked KS variants here) do fairly well against even AMD's X3D processors, the latter being considered the best gaming CPUs on the market.

Get Intel's 12th and 13th Gen processors at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed.

