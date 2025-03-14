Microsoft Flight Simulator gets Embraer jets as part of new partnership

The Microsoft Flight Simulator development team recently announced some much-needed updates for the latest version of the game. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 now provides access to the in-game marketplace, with plenty of content ported from the previous entry and optimized for the new one. Also, developers dropped another world update, giving some South American countries a lot more details.

Speaking of South American countries, Brazil's world-famous jet maker, Embraer, partnered with the Microsoft Flight Simulator developers to bring its iconic planes to the game. Embraer's jets are coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator as part of the game's "Expert Series," and it kicks off with the Embraer Praetor 600.

Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, announced the partnership on the official website:

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Embraer, one of the global leaders in the aerospace industry. Embraer’s state-of-the-art fleet and focus on innovation make them a perfect partner for Microsoft Flight Simulator and our goal for the collaboration is to bring many of the Embraer aircraft models to the simulator as part of our ‘Expert Series’. We are thrilled to announce that we are kicking off this collaboration with the widely popular Embraer Praetor 600, set for release in the simulator later this year.

The Praetor 600 is a super-midsize jet that was first introduced by Embraer in 2018 as an upgrade to the Legacy 500. This aircraft is capable of intercontinental flights, taking passengers from New York to London without refueling. It also features cutting-edge avionics, full fly-by-wire controls, and plenty of amenities and comfort for passengers.

Praetor 600's cockpit. Photo by Embraer

While not many people will get to fly this aircraft in the real world, PC and Xbox players will soon be able to experience it in Microsoft Flight Simulator without spending over $20 million on one.

As of right now, there is no information on when the Embraer Praetor 600 and other jets from the Brazilian manufacturer will be playable in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Embraer says the Praetor 600 will land in the game "later in 2025."