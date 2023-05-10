Check out some last minute affordable gifts for Mother's Day on May 14

With Mother's Day fast approaching on Sunday, May 14, you will need to find some great, and affordable gifts, for your mother. Thankfully there are plenty of gift ideas to go around.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks and televisions

If your mom is a big TV watcher, but has yet to embrace the streaming television era, Amazon has that covered. If your mom has an older TV with no streaming apps, or a poor selection, you can get her a Fire TV Stick, which are heavily discounted this week.

If your mom would rather have an all new TV, you can get her the affordable Amazon Fire TV 2-Series in 32-inch or 40-inch models, or the higher end Amazon Fire TV Omni models in 43-inch and 55-inch versions.

Of course, if money is no object, you can get your mother a huge 98-inch TCL 4K QLED television with Google TV for $4,001.23, which is actually a massive discount from its normal $5,999.99 price.

Amazon Kindle eReaders, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible

If your mom loves to read, then a new Kindle Reader might be a great gift for her. She can download and read thousand of ebooks and not have to worry about charging the device for months. All the Kindle models currently have discounts:

You can also sign your mother up for a Kindle Unlimited subscription, which offers access to millions of eBooks for a fee of $9.99 a month.

Kindle Unlimited subscription ($9.99 a month)

Finally, if your mom prefers audiobooks, get her a subscription to Audible Premium Plus. It costs $14.95 a month with a 30 day free trial, and it includes one credit a month (two for Amazon Prime members) to get any audiobook from Audible's huge library. It also offers discounts on other audiobooks, and free access to thousands of free audiobooks.

Audible Premium Plus subscription ($14.95 a month with 30 day free trial)

Those are just some of the great Mother's Day gift ideas you can check out now. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

