Get the Razer BlackWidow V4 mechanical keyboard for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Razer continues to be one of the best gaming hardware and accessory companies. That includes its many quality gaming PC keyboards. Right now, one of its most recent high-end models, the Razer BlackWidow V4 wired mechanical keyboard, is at its lowest price so far on Amazon.

The keyboard, which just launched a few months ago, is now available on Amazon for $205.42. Normally, its price would be $229.99.

Here's a quick summary of the keyboard's features:

The Command Dial gives advanced controls and shortcuts for desktop apps and in games. In addition, dedicated macro keys allow for complex actions to be executed with one button press during heated gameplay moments. The keyboard also boasts per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a multi-zone RGB underglow lighting. This allows for near limitless customization options and in-game immersion.

The version of the keyboard that has a discount on Amazon has the Green Clicky switches for gamers who prefer more tactile feedback. The keyboard also comes with the option of Yellow Linear switches for gamers who prefer to have a smoother action when they press down on the keys.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

