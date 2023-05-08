Get this Western Digital 2TB external SSD drive for a super low price at Amazon

If you need some fast external storage for your PC or smartphone, The Western Digital My Passport SSD is something you need to check out. You can get the 2TB version for a very low price point right now.

Amazon is currently selling the WD 2TB My Passport portable external SSD for just $114.99. That's a huge 70 percent discount from the drive's normal MSRP of $379.99. It supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second and write speeds of up to 1,000MB per second.

It also comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your files safe and secure. In addition, it has a rugged metal body that's rated to work even with falls of up to 6.5 feet.

Western Digital My Passport 2TB portable external SSD for $114.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

