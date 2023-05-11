Microsoft won't roll out Windows 11 Insider Builds for Canary or Dev channels this week

Neowin · with 2 comments

Windows 11 Insider Preview Back Soon

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a surprise Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build, less than a week after the previous build version. Today, the company pushed out Release Channel builds for Insiders for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

But what about members on the Canary and Dev Insider channels? Well, if that includes you, you can take it easy for the rest of the week. The Windows Insider Program Twitter account has confirmed the Canary and Dev channels are taking a rare weekly break.

The post does add that the Windows dev team are "hard at work prepping for next week". In the meantime, Insiders can now sit back, relax with your Windows desktop PC or laptop, and not have to keep checking that update status every couple of seconds for a few days.

Report a problem with article
mothers day 2023
Next Article

Check out some last minute affordable gifts for Mother's Day on May 14 [Update]
Windows 11 Insider Preview
Previous Article

Windows 11 (original release) Insider Release Preview Build 22000.2001 has many improvements

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement