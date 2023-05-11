Microsoft won't roll out Windows 11 Insider Builds for Canary or Dev channels this week

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a surprise Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build, less than a week after the previous build version. Today, the company pushed out Release Channel builds for Insiders for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

But what about members on the Canary and Dev Insider channels? Well, if that includes you, you can take it easy for the rest of the week. The Windows Insider Program Twitter account has confirmed the Canary and Dev channels are taking a rare weekly break.

Folks are asking and we wanted to be sure before announcing.



We will not be releasing new build for the Canary or Dev Channels this week.



Know that we're hard at work prepping for next week. Send good vibes and some extra caffeine for folks working on the bugs! pic.twitter.com/2Y4El7LZVS — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) May 11, 2023

The post does add that the Windows dev team are "hard at work prepping for next week". In the meantime, Insiders can now sit back, relax with your Windows desktop PC or laptop, and not have to keep checking that update status every couple of seconds for a few days.