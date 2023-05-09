The new Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo Special Edition is out with a nice discount

If you are looking for a cool new art design for your next Xbox Wireless Controller, Microsoft has just started selling one in its online store. It's the Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo Special Edition. If it sounds familiar, that's because Microsoft released a similar Arctic Camo controller version for the older Xbox One console back in 2020.

This new Arctic Camo controller has been made for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It has, as Microsoft itself says, a "white and gray camouflage pattern" that's very nice looking. That also extends to the controller buttons with their dark gray letters and white background. It also has darker gray thumbsticks and a lighter gray D-pad.

Normally, the Microsoft Store would sell the new Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo Special Edition for $69.99. However, even though it was just released, you can get it for a $5 discount down to $64.99.

The Microsoft store also has discounts on a number of other Xbox Wireless controllers right now:

