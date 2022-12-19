Deal

Christmas 2022: QNAP 2-bay 4-bay 6-bay diskless NAS nearly 50% off

Neowin · with 0 comments

The end of the year is now nearly upon us which means Christmas is right around the corner too. As such, end-of-the-year sales are starting to go live and we noticed some great deals on some QNAP NAS ( Network Attached Storage) models. We are covering these because we see quite a few readers of ours have older NAS units or Plex machines who tend to upgrade their CMR-based hard disks.

QNAP TS-253D NAS

The TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series from the company, which launched back in 2020, is selling for nearly half price now. The above image is that of the TS-253D-4G which is the two-bay 4GB memory model.

Get them at the links below:

Here are the key features of the QNAP TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series:

  • Powered by Intel Celeron J4125 4core 4thread CPU
  • Hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDDs or SSDs
  • 1x PCIe 2.0 x2 slot (PCIe 2.0 x4 slot for the TS-253D) for attaching NIC network cards of up to 10GbE standard as well as expanding M.2 slots
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 3x USB 2.0 ports
  • 4K60 support via HDMI 2.0
  • 4K video hardware transcoding support for converting videos to universal file formats
  • Video streaming through DLNA, Plex, and Chromecast
  • Support for QTS App Center for third-party apps

You can also browse through other NAS options using the links here:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
Thems Fightin Herds free on EGS
Next Article

Them's Fightin' Herds is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today
ebook offer
Previous Article

Protect Microsoft 365 With a Zero Trust Approach to Security and Recovery - White Paper

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement