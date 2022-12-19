Christmas 2022: QNAP 2-bay 4-bay 6-bay diskless NAS nearly 50% off

The end of the year is now nearly upon us which means Christmas is right around the corner too. As such, end-of-the-year sales are starting to go live and we noticed some great deals on some QNAP NAS ( Network Attached Storage) models. We are covering these because we see quite a few readers of ours have older NAS units or Plex machines who tend to upgrade their CMR-based hard disks.

The TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series from the company, which launched back in 2020, is selling for nearly half price now. The above image is that of the TS-253D-4G which is the two-bay 4GB memory model.

Here are the key features of the QNAP TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series:

Powered by Intel Celeron J4125 4core 4thread CPU

Hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDDs or SSDs

1x PCIe 2.0 x2 slot (PCIe 2.0 x4 slot for the TS-253D) for attaching NIC network cards of up to 10GbE standard as well as expanding M.2 slots

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 3x USB 2.0 ports

4K60 support via HDMI 2.0

4K video hardware transcoding support for converting videos to universal file formats

Video streaming through DLNA, Plex, and Chromecast

Support for QTS App Center for third-party apps

