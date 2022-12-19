Christmas 2022: QNAP 2-bay 4-bay 6-bay diskless NAS nearly 50% off

The end of the year is now nearly upon us which means Christmas is right around the corner too. As such, end-of-the-year sales are starting to go live and we noticed some great deals on some QNAP NAS ( Network Attached Storage) models. We are covering these because we see quite a few readers of ours have older NAS units or Plex machines who tend to upgrade their CMR-based hard disks.
The TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series from the company, which launched back in 2020, is selling for nearly half price now. The above image is that of the TS-253D-4G which is the two-bay 4GB memory model.
Get them at the links below:
-
TS-653D-4G: 6 drive bays, 8GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4GB): $639 (Amazon US) (MSRP: ~$890)
-
TS-453D-8G: 4 drive bays, 8GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4GB): $519 (Amazon US) (MSRP: ~$740)
- TS-253D-4G: 2 drive bays, 4GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4GB): $295 (Amazon US) (MSRP: ~$511)
Here are the key features of the QNAP TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series:
- Powered by Intel Celeron J4125 4core 4thread CPU
- Hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDDs or SSDs
- 1x PCIe 2.0 x2 slot (PCIe 2.0 x4 slot for the TS-253D) for attaching NIC network cards of up to 10GbE standard as well as expanding M.2 slots
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 3x USB 2.0 ports
- 4K60 support via HDMI 2.0
- 4K video hardware transcoding support for converting videos to universal file formats
- Video streaming through DLNA, Plex, and Chromecast
- Support for QTS App Center for third-party apps
You can also browse through other NAS options using the links here:
