Samsung T7, Crucial X6 X8 1TB 2TB portable external SSDs are again selling for great prices

In this ongoing sales season of Christmas 2022, we have been busy hunting and writing deals articles across computer hardware, like processors, graphics cards, and also on storage components like CMR-based hard disks (HDDs) for NAS and Plex, as well as on SSDs, including NVMe.
Speaking of SSDs, in case you are looking for portable external ones, then here are the best ones for your consideration. These include models from Samsung and Crucial, who are two of the most reliable SSD manufacturers on the planet. Check them at the links below:
SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB, up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Rated: $89.99 (Amazon US) ; $89.99 (Newegg US) (MSRP: $159.99)
Crucial X8 2TB, Up to 1050 MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $139.99 (Amazon US)
Crucial X8 1TB, Up to 1050 MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $79.99 (Amazon US) ; $79.99 (Newegg US)
Crucial X6 2TB, Up to 800 MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $121.99 (Amazon US) ; $121.99 (Newegg US)
Crucial X6 1TB, Up to 800 MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $69.99 (Amazon US) ; $69.99 (Newegg US)
