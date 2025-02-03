Corsair finally makes 2TB MP600 Mini 2230 Gen4 NVMe SSD actually affordable

Corsair recently dropped the prices of both 8TB MP600 PRO LPX and XT SSDs, with heatsinks to their lowest. The drives are still at these prices, and you can check them out in this article if you are looking for a fast NVMe SSD as your gaming drive.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for the smaller 2230 form factor option, then Corsair has you covered again, at least for the 2TB capacity. That is because the company's MP600 Mini has just received a huge price cut and is currently selling for just $140 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The MP600 Mini is ideal for gaming handhelds like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, as well as Microsoft Surface Pro, and any other device that requires an M.2 2230 NVMe SSD.

The technical specifications of the 2TB Corsair MP600 Mini are given below:

NAND Memory: 162-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

162-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia Controller: Phison PS5027-E27T

Phison PS5027-E27T DRAM Cache: No

No Host Memory Buffer : 64 MB

: 64 MB Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7000 MB/s

Up to 7000 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6200 MB/s

Up to 6200 MB/s Random Read Speed: Up to 1,000,000 IOPS

Up to 1,000,000 IOPS Random Write Speed: Up to 750,000 IOPS

Up to 750,000 IOPS Endurance: Up to 1200 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

Up to 1200 TBW (Tera Bytes Written) MTBF: 1.5 Million Hours

1.5 Million Hours Operating Temperature: 0°C to 65°C

Get the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB at the link below:

Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD – M.2 2230 – Up to 7,000MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density 3D TLC NAND – Great for Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface – Black: $139.99 (Amazon US) || $139.99 (Newegg US)

