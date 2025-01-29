8TB Corsair MP600 LPX / XT Gen4 NVMe SSDs with heatsinks for PC and PS5 are at lowest prices

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 8TB NVMe SSD with heatsink has fallen to its lowest-ever price on Amazon US. The drive is available for ~$765. The SSD also features a robust black heatsink (purchase links under that specs list below).

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX

However, you may not want to avail of this discounted product even though it may appear enticing. That is because the MP600 PRO LPX 8TB, even at $765 is overpriced unless you want it specifically for a PS5 or something similar that necessitates having a low-profile heatsink.

Instead, you could opt for the Corsair MP600 PRO XT which also carries the same technical specifications, but is a lot cheaper (purchase link under the specs list below).

An 8TB drive can be great as a game drive. As the MP600 PRO XT is based on TLC NAND flash making it high endurance with high sustained performance that is ideal for long copy sessions that game drives can often be subjected to.

The technical specifications of the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO XT and LPX are given below:

NAND Memory: 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

Controller: Phison PS5018-E18

DRAM Cache: DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB)

Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7100 MB/s

Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6100 MB/s

Random Read Speed: Up to 950,000 IOPS

Random Write Speed: Up to 1200,000 IOPS

Endurance: Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

MTBF: 1.6 Million Hours

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Get the Corsair MP600 PRO XT and LPX with heatsinks at the links below:

Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 7,000 MB/s Sequential Read and 6,100 MB/s Write Speeds, High-Density TLC NAND, Aluminum Heatspreader, M.2 2280 Form-Factor - Black: $682.49 (Amazon US)

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 8TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD - Optimized for PS5 (Up to 7,000MB/sec Sequential Read & 6,100MB/sec Sequential Write Speeds, High-Speed Interface, Compact Form Factor) Black: $764.91 (Amazon US) ***[buy this only if you want a low-profile heatspreader]***

If you are looking for external SSD options then have a look at the Crucial X10 Pro 4TB model which is on sale for just $240.

