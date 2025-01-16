Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB NVMe Gen4 SSD with heatsink is lowest priced

At CES 2025 earlier this month, Phison announced its new E31T controller which is supposed to bring cheaper PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs like the new Crucial P510. Since PCIe 5.0 drives continue to be expensive, Gen4 remains a popular option for most users. In case you are on the prowl for a high-capacity Gen4 SSD, then you can consider the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO XT which is available for its lowest price (purchase link under the specs list below).

The Corsair MP600 PRO XT is a high-performance drive and promises speeds of over 7000 MB/s. The drive also comes with its own dedicated 2GB of DDR4 DRAM cache and thus does not need to rely on system RAM via HMB (host memory buffer). It is based on TLC NAND flash and hence the rated endurance is fairly high too at 6000 TBW.

The discounted drive packs a gorgeous heatsink too and thus there should be no worry of overheating.

The technical specifications of the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO XT are given below:

NAND Memory: 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia Controller: Phison PS5018-E18

Phison PS5018-E18 DRAM Cache: DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB)

DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB) Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7100 MB/s

Up to 7100 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6100 MB/s

Up to 6100 MB/s Random Read Speed: Up to 950,000 IOPS

Up to 950,000 IOPS Random Write Speed: Up to 1200,000 IOPS

Up to 1200,000 IOPS Endurance: Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written) MTBF: 1.6 Million Hours

1.6 Million Hours Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Get the Corsair MP600 PRO XT with heatsink at the link below:

Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 7,000 MB/s Sequential Read and 6,100 MB/s Write Speeds, High-Density TLC NAND, Aluminum Heatspreader, M.2 2280 Form-Factor - Black: $727.99 (Amazon US)

