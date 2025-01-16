Intel releases new graphics driver with CoD Black Ops 6 performance improvements and more

Intel has released a new graphics driver. Versions 32.0.101.6458 WHQL and 32.0.101.6257 WHQL bring the initial support for the Intel Arc B570 graphics card and the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors (Arrow Lake-H).

Here is what is new:

Highlights: Launch driver for Intel Arc B570 Graphics (codename Battlemage).

Launch driver for Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile Processors (codename Arrow Lake-H). Gaming Highlights: Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra series 2 versus Intel 31.0.101.6449 software driver for: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) o Up to 6.8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Basic settings



Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Indiana Jones and The Great Circle (VK) may exhibit inconsistent performance and GPU memory usage during gameplay.

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX12) may experience intermittent application crash and corruption in the game menu with XeSS enabled.

Here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. “Alt + Enter” shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors intermittently while rendering certain AI/ML scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

Intel 32.0101.6458 WHQL and 32.0101.6257 WHQL are available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).