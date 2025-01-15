Save massive $1,300 on MSI Creator 16 laptop with RTX 4090, Core Ultra 9, and 64GB RAM

If you need a very powerful laptop for hard-hitting workloads, this MSI offer may be of interest to you. The MSI Creator 16 AI Studio Laptop is currently available with an absolutely massive $1,300 discount on Amazon, saving you 32% off the device's list price.

$2,699 for a laptop is not an easy pill to swallow, but in return, you get a lot of powerful hardware. For starters, the computer is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processor 9-185H. This chip has six performance cores running at 5.1 GHz, eight efficiency cores running at 3.8 GHz, and two low-power cores at 2.5 GHz. These cores are paired with 24MB of L3 cache and 64 GB of fast DDR5 memory. As for the GPU, you get the mobile variant of the RTX 4090 with 16 GB of video memory.

In addition to a very powerful CPU/GPU combo, the MSI Creator 16 AI Studio Laptop offers a stunning 16-inch Mini LED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 pixels, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Storage wise, MSI offers a 2 TB of built-in SSD.

Additional features include a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, two speakers with two subwoofers, a backlit keyboard, and a 99.9 Wh battery. As for ports, you get two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, one HDMI, an audio jack, and a microSD reader. The entire thing weighs 4.39 lbs or 1.99kg.

MSI Creator 16 AI Studio Laptop - $2,699.99 | 32% off on Amazon

