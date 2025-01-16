Netgear Nighthawk Tri-Band WiFi 7 router hits lowest price

In case you want the best Wi-Fi technology available today and have a budget of about $300, you can consider Netgear 's Nighthawk Tri-Band RS300 model which has fallen to its lowest-ever price of $290 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The Nighthawk RS300 should offer impressive internet speeds and coverage as it is rated for 9.3 Gbps across the three bands, 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz, and is said to cover about 2500 sq. feet. Netgear claims the router can connect up to 100 devices.

The router includes parental controls and supports WPA, WPA2, and WPA3 with 128-bit AES encryption security standards. The RS300 also packs Bitdefender based Netgear Armor security which brings VPN encryption and also blocks trackers and ads.

The technical specs of the Netgear Nighthawk Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router (RS300) are given below:

WiFi Coverage: 2,500 sq. ft.

Speed: 9.3Gbps

WiFi Bands: 2.4GHz (2x2), 0.7Gbps, 40MHz, 4K-QAM 5GHz (2x2), 2.9Gbps,160MHz, 4K-QAM 6GHz (2x2), 5.8Gbps, 320MHz, 4K-QAM

Processor: Powerful quad-core 2.0GHz processor

Memory: 512MB NAND flash and 2GB RAM

Ports: One (1) 2.5Gbps Internet port Two (2) 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN port Two (2) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports One (1) USB 3.0 port



Netgear Nighthawk Tri-Band WiFi 7 Router (RS300) - Security Features, BE9300 Wireless Speed (up to 9.3Gbps) - Covers up to 2,500 sq. ft., 100 Devices - 2.5 Gig Internet Port: $289.99

Do keep in mind that Wi-Fi 7 features requires Windows 11 24H2.

