Netgear Nightwawk Wi-Fi 6E router is now 55% off

With the news about a potential ban of TP-Link routers in the United States, many users want to change their network equipment or just upgrade to something more modern. Whatever your reason for updating, NETGEAR has a very tempting offer on one of its cool-looking and powerful routers, the Nighthawk RAXE500. It is now available with a massive 55% discount on Amazon.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router with a 6GHz band, allowing compatible devices to connect to the internet at ultra-fast speeds, reaching up to 10.8Gbps. It is also backward compatible with older Wi-Fi generations, including bands like 5GHz and 2.4GHz.

Nighthawk's design is not just about looking cool. Its design covers up to 3,500 square feet of space. It allows up to 60 simultaneous connections thanks to eight built-in antennas optimized to boost Wi-Fi signal and provide a more reliable connection to all devices.

You can customize your router with the Nighthawk app, manage Wi-Fi settings, update firmware, test internet speeds, monitor data usage, and more. You also get additional features like parental controls, beamforming, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, MU-MIMO, Dynamic QoS, and a 30-day free trial of NETGEAR Armor security software.

Ports include two USB-A ports, four gigabit Ethernet connectors, and one 2.5Gbps Ethernet for ultra-fast wired data transfer. The router also lets you link two Gigabit ports together for up to 2Gbps internet speed or 2Gbps LAN speed.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E Router RAXE500 - $270.99 | 55% off on Amazon US

