Microsoft Weekly: 10 years of Windows 10

This week's news recap is here with the 10th anniversary of Windows 10, some Windows 11 editions going six feet under, a drama between Microsoft and LibreOffice, WinUI going open-source, some good gaming news at long last, fresh Windows 11 preview builds, and more.

Windows 11 and Windows 10

Here, we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more.

Windows 10 is now 10 years old. This week marked the anniversary of probably the best modern Windows ever, and for this occasion, Neowin published a series of articles looking back at the story of the operating system, namely the top 10 features it introduced (and Neowin's top 10 stories about it), 10 features that never took off, and 5 things that the operating system never fixed.

Interestingly, Windows 10 is not the only Windows version that is going down. Windows 11 SE, remember that? It was quietly discontinued, with Microsoft confirming in the official documentation that the operating system will not receive Windows 11 version 25H2, and its support will be over by October 2026. Windows 11 SE was part of Microsoft's attempts to compete with ChromeOS in the segment of low-end devices for education, a successor to the also failed Windows 10 S. Now, Microsoft is sweeping Windows 11 SE under the rug.

Microsoft also announced its plans to open-source Windows 11's UI framework, WinUI. This subject is very complex, so the company cannot just flick a switch. Instead, it shared details about plans for the next six months, which include "product work and foundational changes to support a more open and collaborative future."

If you plan to leave Windows 10 and move to Windows 11, even if your PC is not supported, check out Flyoobe, a newly updated tool that received new features for the out-of-the-box experience.

Next, we have some fresh stats from Statcounter. The latest data (keep in mind that it is not 100% accurate) shows that Windows 11's market share is increasing, while Microsoft Edge is not doing very well in the desktop browser market.

Microsoft published some useful information for companies that plan to leave Windows 10 behind and move to Windows 11, including upgrades via Intune or Windows Autopatch. The company claims that the latter option is the best one for businesses.

Builds Canary Channel Build 27913 General fixes, a redesigned search box in the Settings app, desktop background fixes, and more improvements are in this build. Dev Channel Build 26200.5722 This build introduced a much-needed and long-requested feature for users with two or more displays. You can now open the notification center on either of the screens. Also, the update brought the Settings agent to Copilot+ PCs with Intel and AMD processors. Build 26200.5733 The second Dev build of this week brought a new feature for File Explorer, Start menu fixes, and some other improvements. Beta Channel Build 26120.5722 This build is identical to the one Microsoft released in the Dev Channel (26200.5722) Build 26120.5733 This build is identical to build 26200.5733 from the Dev Channel Release Preview Channel

The latest Windows 11 preview builds from the Dev and Beta Channels introduced a change that multi-monitor users will welcome with open arms. At long last, Windows 11 finally lets you open the notification center from any display, not just the main one.

Also, Microsoft confirmed that the mouse crosshair is finally back in Windows 11 after nearly a year and a half of absence.

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft announced the results of another financial quarter, revealing a record-high profit of $27.2 billion and a revenue of $76.4 billion. Shortly after that, Microsoft hit a $4 trillion market cap, just a few weeks after Nvidia.

There is a new Surface edition out there. Following last week's Surface Laptop 5G launch, Microsoft announced a weird Surface Laptop Smurface Edition, a collaboration between the software giant and the rather failed Smurfs movie.

Adobe had some good news for Windows on ARM users. Some of its popular creative apps are now available natively on Qualcomm-powered Windows PCs. Unfortunately, in beta, and with plenty of missing features, but you gotta start somewhere, right? At least users can finally ditch emulation and enjoy better performance and energy efficiency.

This week's browser updates include a big new AI feature for Microsoft Edge. The browser received the so-called Copilot Mode that uses AI to contextualize your browsing and make it easier for you with built-in summaries, multi-tab context awareness, browsing recaps, and more. Google Chrome, on the other hand, is getting a similar thing with built-in page summarization.

Also, Edge received a small update with security fixes ahead of next week's Edge 139 release.

Not all Edge news was positive, though, at least for Microsoft. Opera failed a complaint against Microsoft for manipulating customers into using Edge. The complaint was filed in Brazil, Opera's main market, where the browser has a solid user base.

Office updates include two long-requested features for OneNote, immersive sounds for Microsoft Teams, and the final deadline for those using unsupported Exchange versions. Microsoft is working on improving the UI for Teams, Microsoft Copilot, Outlook, and other apps. Also, check out our recap of everything that Microsoft added to Excel, Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot in July 2025.

In other Office news, a rather odd thing happened to the developer of LibreOffice. Without any warning, Microsoft banned its developer account, citing "activity that violates the Service Agreement." So far, appeals have been unsuccessful.

Nvidia 580.88 WHQL with support for Mafia: The Old Country and Expedition 33

Nvidia also has an important note for those who plan to stick to Windows 10 for quite a while after the end of support on October 14, 2025. The company will stop releasing Windows 10-compatible drivers in October 2026. The same day will mark the end of support for the Volta, Pascal, and Maxwell architectures.

Steven Parker published four reviews this week: one for the LincPlus LinkStation S1, a great-looking and quiet NAS, one for the T-FORCE XTREEM 600/C30 DDR5 memory kit, one for the TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus (we are giving this away, so you are welcome to participate), and one for the GMKtec NucBox K10.

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts, and more.

Microsoft released the July 2025 update for the Xbox app on PC, including the ability to stream your own games using Xbox Cloud Gaming and Rewards support in certain markets.

Microsoft also confirmed its presence at the upcoming Gamescom show in Germany. The company will have a packed booth for the four-day-long event, offering hands-on opportunities for fans featuring games like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Borderlands 4, and many others. Microsoft's upcoming Xbox handhelds will be present at the event too.

Remember how Microsoft ditched the $80 price tag and went back to $70? EA decided to play it nice and also say no to $80 games. For now, at least. Also, EA announced Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, a remaster of the original smash hit from 2009. Look out for upscaled HD graphics and new multiplayer modes for the game that is coming to PC and consoles.

Another EA-published game, Battlefield 6, is coming soon as a public beta. Developers announced the date and system requirements, so if you want to try it out, make sure your PC is up to the task. Also, check out the official multiplayer gameplay trailer, which you probably have already seen:

Nvidia announced new games for GeForce NOW, including Grounded 2, Achilles: Survivor, Frosthaven, Dead Take, Farming Simulator 25, Mafia: The Old Country, and more. As usual, you have to own these games to play them on GeForce NOW.

In addition to releasing the results of the Steam Hardware and Software survey for July 2025, Valve announced some upgrades for the Steam client. They include a revamped store trailer, previews, an adaptive user interface, and more. Store menu and menu are also undergoing a revamp, plus Steam Proton beta received support for new games on Linux.

This week's Weekend PC Game Deals article is here with a double giveaway from the Epic Games Store, Evo fighters, racing festivals, QUakeCon specials, and more.

Also, check out a series of laptop deals for the Back to School season here.

