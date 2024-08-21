Coupon: Save $100 or £100 on the GEEKOM XT12 Pro Mini PC with 32GB RAM and Intel Core i9

GEEKOM has been running some sweet deals this summer on the (AMD Ryzen) A5 ﻿and the Intel i9-powered Mini IT13, both of which we reviewed here at Neowin, but it is also running another deal on a Mini PC that we recently had a look at ourselves: the XT12 Pro. As you can probably guess by the name, it includes a 12th gen Intel CPU.

This Mini PC has a total TDP of 35W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 4 Gen 3 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM of up to 64GB

Ultra-fast 1TB PCIe4.0*4 SSD

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

2.5 GbE Ethernet

Supports 4 displays, up to 4K

Until August 25, you can get an extra $100 or £100 off the $699/£599 cost, which brings the price down to $599/£499 on Amazon. Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

Use coupon code NEOXT12PRO at checkout to apply the $100 or £100 discount.

This coupon code expires on August 25. Although this deal is through Amazon, it's a first-party deal meaning that the seller is GEEKOM itself and covered under their warranty along with the Amazon no questions asked 30-day return policy.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.