The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard puts in a new low price on Amazon

If you're looking for a quality, affordable keyboard from Microsoft then check out the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard now because it has just been discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The Matte Black wireless Bluetooth keyboard is compatible with both PCs and Macs, so you don't need to let the Microsoft branding put you off if you're in the Apple camp.

The latest discount means you can get it for just $33.70, the lowest price it has ever been. It has 729 ratings and scores 4.4 stars out of 5 suggesting customers are very happy with it. It has also had over 400 sales in the last month, despite first being made available three years ago.

The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, as the name suggests, is compact and frees up your desk space. It has optimized key spacing and key travel so you can type more quickly and it features an expressive input key for quick access to emojis, symbols, and more.

Microsoft believes that its sleek, low-profile design makes it suitable for any workspace and says that it's ideal for travel due to its smaller size and Bluetooth connectivity.

People who bought the keyboard said that it feels a bit like a high-quality laptop keyboard, is reliable, and offers a good typing experience. While the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, some people experienced lag issues and complained about the battery life.

