Get the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad at its lowest price

One great annoyance I've run into with iPhones and trying to update them is if you don't have enough storage space on your device, then you can't get an over-the-air update done. One way you get your updates done is by freeing up space, that's where the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad comes in, and right now you can get it at its lowest-ever price.

This SanDisk drive plugs into your iPhone in its charging port and is compatible with the iPhone 5 and above. This drive has a lightning connector on one end for your iPhone or iPad and a USB connector on the other so you can plug it into a computer to back up your data.

To use this storage device with your iPhone or iPad, you need the iXpand Drive app and iOS 13 or higher. With this device plugged in and automatic backup selected in the iXpand Drive, you can shoot videos directly onto the drive so you don't use up even more iPhone storage.

To bolster the security of your data, the SanDisk comes with password protection. This feature is supported by iOS 13+, macOS 10.8+, and Windows 7+. The swivel design that is used in this memory stick adds to its longevity as it protects the connectors. There is also a keyring whole so you can attach it to a lanyard.

