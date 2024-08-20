ADATA SU630 480GB SATA SSD is now dirt cheap

NVMe solid-state drives, especially the latest PCIe Gen 5 models, are cool. They offer immense speeds for absolute performance, but they are also very expensive and require the latest hardware. Some people do not need that or cannot afford that. For many, the good old SATA SSD is more than enough to give an old computer a new life or expand the storage for a little money.

The good news is that the ADATA SU630 480GB 2.5-inch SSD is now dirt cheap. You can snatch it on Amazon for as little as $29.99, which is a new all-time low price for this SATA SSD with 3D QLC NAND flash memory.

The SATA form factor allows you to mount this SSD into a laptop or desktop computer without an NVMe port (or if it is already occupied with another drive). Although the drive peaks at just 520MB/s, it is still significantly faster than traditional spinning drives. That will be enough to make Windows load and copy files significantly faster.

In addition, SATA SSDs are much more durable, plus they do not produce noise or vibrations when operating, unlike HDDs. Besides, ADATA promises 1,500,000 hours of MTBF (mean time between failures), so you can be sure this drive will have a long lifecycle.

ADATA SU630 480GB SATA SSD - $29.99 | 23% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

