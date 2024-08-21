The 2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD is selling at its lowest price yet on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the 2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe Solid-state Drive at its lowest price to date. So, if you have been looking for a reliable storage solution, get your hands on this SSD today. The SanDisk Extreme offers read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, delivering fast performance for demanding tasks.

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, this SSD reduces load times during activities like photo and video editing, gaming, and 3D rendering. The nCache 4.0 technology further optimises performance by using a tiered SLC caching system, which stores frequently accessed data in high-speed flash memory. This reduces latency and accelerates file transfers, resulting in faster and more consistent performance across a variety of tasks.

The SanDisk Extreme offers an endurance of up to 1200TBW (TeraBytes Written), ensuring long-term reliability even under intensive use.

However, to fully harness the speed of PCIe Gen4, your computer's motherboard must be PCIe Gen4 compatible. If your motherboard only supports PCIe Gen3, the SanDisk Extreme can still work with it, though at reduced speeds. Thanks to its backwards compatibility with PCIe Gen3, you still enjoy reliable performance with added flexibility across different systems.

Additionally, the Western Digital Dashboard offers easy monitoring of the drive’s health, helping you maintain its optimal condition and performance. Installation is also straightforward, requiring only a single screw for laptops and computers with a PCIe Gen M.2 2280 slot.

2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 4.0, Up to 5,150 MB/s - Internal Solid State Drive - SDSSDX3N-2T00-G26): $127.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.