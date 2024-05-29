GEEKOM A5 Ryzen 7 Mini PC down to its lowest price in the U.K., U.S., and Australia

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their official website in the U.S. and U.K., where you can save $70 or £50, respectively, on the Ryzen 7 5800H powered GEEKOM A5. We gave this high marks for being an all round Mini PC under $400 last October, and now you can get it even cheaper; buying links below.
Below are the full specifications of it.
|GEEKOM A5
|
Dimensions
|117 mm x 112 mm x 49.2 mm
|
Weight
|652g
|
CPU
|Ryzen 7 5800H (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, 3.2 GHz~ 4.4 GHz)
cTDP: 35-54W
|
Graphics
|Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics (8 graphics cores)
|
Memory
|32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB)
|
Storage
|2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD , supports up to 2TB (* NVMe only)
1 x 2.5”7mm SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB
|
Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|
Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v5.2
|
Wireless LAN
|Wi-Fi 6
|
Kensington Lock
|Yes
|SD Card reader
|Yes
|
Adapter
|120W, 19V/6.32A Power Adapter
|
|
Front I/O Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x Audio Jack (Line out/ Mic in/ Headphone out)
|Rear I/O Ports
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
|
Price (MSRP)
|$499
GEEKOM only has one configuration listed for the A5, which includes 32GB of DDR4 Dual Channel RAM (3200MT/s) and a 512GB Lexar NM620 SSD for storage. A Windows 11 Pro license is also preloaded. And although the MSRP is $499, as of writing, it is currently listed on the website for $399 (without coupon), as of writing, it's no longer available via Amazon.
All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse, U.K. has a U.K. warehouse, Australia has an AU warehouse).
Upon checkout at GEEKOM, enter the NEOA5 coupon code for a $70 or £50 discount, depending on your location. The code is valid until July 6.
- GEEKOM A5 in U.S. was $399 now $329 (MSRP $499)
- GEEKOM A5 in U.K. was £379 now £329 (MSRP £529)
The GEEKOM A5 is also on sale in Australia until May 31. When checking out use the A5100 coupon code to get $100 off an already discounted deal price.
- GEEKOM A5 in AUSTRALIA was $739 now $639 (MSRP $1,000)
Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.
