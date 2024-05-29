GEEKOM A5 Ryzen 7 Mini PC down to its lowest price in the U.K., U.S., and Australia

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their official website in the U.S. and U.K., where you can save $70 or £50, respectively, on the Ryzen 7 5800H powered GEEKOM A5. We gave this high marks for being an all round Mini PC under $400 last October, and now you can get it even cheaper; buying links below.

Below are the full specifications of it.

GEEKOM A5 Dimensions 117 mm x 112 mm x 49.2 mm Weight 652g CPU Ryzen 7 5800H (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, 3.2 GHz~ 4.4 GHz)

cTDP: 35-54W Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics (8 graphics cores) Memory 32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD , supports up to 2TB (* NVMe only)

1 x 2.5”7mm SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.2 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6 Kensington Lock Yes SD Card reader Yes Adapter 120W, 19V/6.32A Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Audio Jack (Line out/ Mic in/ Headphone out) Rear I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b Port

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $499

GEEKOM only has one configuration listed for the A5, which includes 32GB of DDR4 Dual Channel RAM (3200MT/s) and a 512GB Lexar NM620 SSD for storage. A Windows 11 Pro license is also preloaded. And although the MSRP is $499, as of writing, it is currently listed on the website for $399 (without coupon), as of writing, it's no longer available via Amazon.

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse, U.K. has a U.K. warehouse, Australia has an AU warehouse).

Upon checkout at GEEKOM, enter the NEOA5 coupon code for a $70 or £50 discount, depending on your location. The code is valid until July 6.

The GEEKOM A5 is also on sale in Australia until May 31. When checking out use the A5100 coupon code to get $100 off an already discounted deal price.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.