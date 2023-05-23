Adobe adds AI features to Photoshop with new Generative Fill feature

Earlier this year, Adobe announced Firefly, a set of generative AI tools and features for its many Creative Cloud apps. Today, Adobe revealed that one of those Firefly tools, Generative Fill. is being added to the beta version of its popular Photoshop image editing app.

In a press release, Adobe stated that Generative Fill for Photoshop was designed to help photo editors add, remove, or extend content in images. It stated:

Generative Fill automatically matches perspective, lighting and style of images to enable users achieve astounding results while reducing tedious tasks. Generative Fill expands creative expression and productivity and enhances creative confidence of creators with the use of natural language and concepts to generate digital content in seconds:

One thing about Adobe's Firefly platform is that it uses artwork that comes from the company's own Adobe Stock images, along with openly licensed and public domain content. This allows features like Generative Fill to use content without having to deal with copyright restrictions.

In addition, Adobe says it follows its own AI Ethics rules for labeling content made with generative AI as such. It states:

Generative Fill supports Content Credentials, serving an essential role in ensuring people know whether a piece of content was created by a human, AI-generated or AI-edited. Content Credentials are like “nutrition labels” for digital content and remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.

The Generative Fill feature in Photoshop is available on the desktop beta app today. It's also available on the module within the Firefly beta app. It is expected to be generally available sometime in the second half of 2023. It will join the many art AI creation tools already out there, including Microsoft's Bing Image Creator and Midjourney.