Samsung's SmartThings Family Care eases burden for caregivers and aging loved ones

Samsung today launched SmartThings Family Care, a new service designed to improve the everyday lives of caregivers and their loved ones. According to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 1 in 3 adults in the United States provides some form of caregiving. Samsung is targeting these adults with this new service, which offers schedule management, activity notifications, medication reminders, and location-based care.

With SmartThings Family Care, caregivers will receive alert notifications if any abnormalities are detected in their loved one's daily routines. For example, when the first activity of the day is recognized, Family Care sends a notification to a chosen caregiver, reassuring them that their caretaker is doing okay.

SmartThings Family Care allows family members to set reminders to check their blood pressure and blood sugar. They can also schedule doctor's appointments through their Galaxy smartphone or Samsung TV.

Family Care also allows caregivers to receive alerts when people they are taking care of arrive at or leave a location. This is useful for scenarios like scheduled medical appointments or regular visits to pharmacies.

Finally, by using home automation, caregivers can help their loved ones by turning off appliances, improving indoor air quality by automatically activating the air purifier, and addressing several other common scenarios.

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics, said:

"We developed Family Care to address the persistent, real-world challenges families face in a rapidly aging society. By integrating advanced AI technology, we aim to provide smarter, more intuitive solutions that enhance the quality of life for our customers and their loved ones."

The SmartThings Family Care service will be available in the US on Galaxy smartphones starting August 16, 2024.

Samsung's SmartThings Family Care leverages technology to ease the burden of caregiving, offering peace of mind and enhancing the well-being of both caregivers and their loved ones in an increasingly aging society. This app has immense potential in countries like Japan, where the aging population is on the rise, further highlighting its significance in addressing global demographic shifts.