Google officially announces the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel Pro 9 XL

After tons of leaks, Google has finally revealed its new Pixel 9 family of smartphones. This time, there will be three models: the Google Pixel 9, the very similar Pixel 9 Pro, and the large Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In a blog post, Google confirmed the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will have 6.3-inch displays. However, the Pro model will support up to 3,000 nits of brightness compared to the 2,700 nits for the standard Pixel 9. Both phones have a 50 MP normal rear camera and a 48 MP ultrawide rear camera, and the Pixel 9 Pro will have an additional 48 MP telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 Pro XP has a larger 6.8 display but with the same three rear cameras as the smaller Pixel 9 Pro.

All three phones will include Google's new in-house Tensor G4 processor. Google's blog says:

Tensor G4 was designed with Google DeepMind and is optimized to run our most advanced AI models. It will be the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality — which helps your phone understand text, images and audio.

The standard Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM, and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have 16 GB of RAM.

﻿Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro﻿ Google Pixel 9 Pro XL﻿ Display﻿ 6.3-inch OLED 6.3-inch LTPO OLED 6.8-inch LTPO OLED ﻿RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage﻿ 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Camera﻿ 50MP, 48MP rear cameras, 10.5MP front camera 50MP, 48MP, 48MP rear camera, 42MP front camera 50MP, 48MP, 48MP rear camera, 42MP front camera Battery﻿ 4,700mAh 4,700mAh 5,060mAh OS and updates Android 14 with seven years of OS and security updates Android 14 with seven years of OS and security updates Android 14 with seven years of OS and security updates

One big change is that these phones will not come with the next Android version, the upcoming Android 15, out of the box. They will launch with the current Android 14 but should get updated to Android 15 later this year. It will also get seven years of OS and security updates.

The Google Store has launched preorders for these new phones, with prices starting at $799 for the Pixel 9, $899 for the Pixel 9 Pro and $1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Shipments start on August 22 for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and on September 4 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google also announced the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone today.