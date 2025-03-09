Grab Apple MacBook Air with M3 chip, 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1099

Apple announced its newest MacBook Air last week, which features the Apple M4 processor and promises improved performance, battery life, and multi-display support. While the M3 processor MacBook Air remains a strong performer with excellent battery life for everyday tasks, the latest Amazon deal makes it an even more compelling option for consumers.

Amazon US is currently offering the Apple MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, and a 512GB SSD for just $1099—a substantial $400 discount from its original price. A comparable configuration in the newest MacBook Air generation would cost an additional $300. If marginal performance and battery life improvements aren't essential, you can save significant money by purchasing the M3 MacBook Air.

If the M3 chip's performance isn't necessary for your needs, the M2 MacBook Air is a viable option. Currently, Amazon US offers the M2 MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $699.

For those considering Windows laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is worth exploring. Currently, the Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC, featuring a 15-inch touch display, Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, is available for $1048.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals.

