Get Silicon Power internal SSDs for both standard and portable PCs for all-time low prices

If you are looking to expand your gaming PC's internal storage, Silicon Power has some affordable options that are currently at all-time price lows at Amazon. If you have a Steam Deck or other portable gaming PC and you want to add more storage, Silicon Power also has some SSD options at rock-bottom prices as well.

First, let's look at the Silicon Power 2TB UD90 NVMe internal SSD. It's priced right now at Amazon for only $71.97. That's an all-time low price and $8 off its normal $79.97 MSRP. The 4TB option is also at an all-time price low of $157.97 or $22.02 off its $179.99 MSRP. Both of these Gen4 SSDs offer read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,500 MB/s,

If you have one of the many portable gaming PCs that have popped up lately, like Valve's Steam Deck, the ASUS Rog Ally, and most recently the Lenovo Legion Go, you can expand the default storage of those devices by getting the Silicon Power 2230 versions of those SSDs. The 1TB version is priced at $64.77 at Amazon, or $7.20 off its $71.97 off its MSRP. The 2TB model is priced at $159.97 or $40.02 off its $199.99 MSRP. Read speeds for these SSDs are also at 5,000 MB/s, while write speeds are up to 3,200 MB/s.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.