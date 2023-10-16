Get the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 bundle for $349 off

Google is currently giving customers $349 off its Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 bundle meaning it’s available for just $1,059. At this price you can get the 256GB Pixel 8 Pro, however, if you want the 512GB Pixel 8 Pro, the price will rise to $1,179 but that’s still a $349 discount (it’s a smaller discount as a percentage).

The Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 were unveiled at the Google event at the start of the month. There was not too much to show off though because leaks had revealed the details before.

If you are planning to take advantage of this deal you will need to be very quick placing your order because Google is going to end the sale on 16th October at 11:59 Pacific Time.

In terms of specs, the Pixel 8 Pro includes the 4nm Google Tensor G3 processor which has a nine-core CPU and the Immortalis-G715s MC10 GPU.

All of the Pro models include 12GB of RAM so you should be able to do anything on the phone very comfortably and you’ll never need to worry about running out of RAM (at least for the next several years!)

As for the Pixel Watch 2, that has a Gorilla Glass 5 display meaning it should resist damage. It has an AMOLED display and peaks at 1000 nits meaning you’ll see it well outside. For an operating system it has Google’s Android Wear OS 4.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.