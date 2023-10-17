Microsoft begins taking submissions for its 2024 Imagine Cup student competition

Microsoft's Imagine Cup event first started in 2003. The competition has offered students from around the world a way to come up with innovative tech ideas and submit them to the company for the chance to win cash prizes. Today, Microsoft began taking submissions for the 2024 edition of the Imagine Cup.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that for the 2024 edition, student teams will be asked to submit their ideas for an AI-based startup product. Teams can register at the Imagine Cup site from now until January 24, 2024. Microsoft stated:

Participants in this stage will gain access to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, receive USD1,000 in Azure credits, USD2,500 in OpenAI credits, access to self-paced training for technical and entrepreneurial skills. Remember, the earlier you submit to qualifying the earlier you get access to the credits to start building your Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

From January 26 to February 9, 2024, the student teams must submit their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) idea to the Imagine Cup 2024 competition. Teams that are selected to make it to the semi-finals will then move to the next stage. From February 26 to April 12, those teams will work with mentors to refine their AI startup idea. They will also be given access to Microsoft's Founders Hub Level 2 and $4,000 in additional Microsoft Azure credits.

The top three Imagine Cup 2024 teams will then be picked and they will be going to Microsoft's Build developers conference, which will be held sometime in 2024 in Seattle. They will be able to present their ideas for the final judging round.

The grand prize-winning team will get $100,000 and a mentorship session with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella. The other two teams will each get $50,000. Once again, you can learn more about the competition and register for the event at the official Imagine Cup website.