Save $20 on Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition

Here is your chance to purchase a fancy-looking controller Microsoft announced several months ago. The Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition is now available with a big discount, allowing you to expand your controller collection with a new gamepad featuring a gorgeous nebula-like finish. Like other Special Edition gamepads, the Stellar Shift version has a $69.99 price tag. However, it is now available on Amazon and the Microsoft Store with a 29% discount for only $49.99.

Get surreal with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition with a hybrid D-pad featuring a color-shifting, blue-purple shimmer, and rubberized purple swirl grips making each one unique by design.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition is Microsoft's fourth-generation gamepad that works with multiple devices, not just Xbox consoles. Built-in Bluetooth connection allows you to pair the controller with modern devices, such as Windows computers, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. It also works with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles using the Xbox Wireless protocol.

Microsoft's modern controllers also support button remapping via the Xbox Accessories application available on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. You can assign custom profiles and change what buttons do in specific games.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition is powered by two AA-sized batteries included in the box. However, you can also use rechargeable batteries or connect the gamepad via a USB-C cable (not included). Finally, there is a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

