Save hundreds of dollars on LG's 32-inch UltraGear UHD gaming monitor

If you are looking for a premium, high-resolution monitor for PC gaming, LG's 32-inch UltraGear UHD display may tempt you with its high-end specs and the lowest-ever price tag. The manufacturer has slashed the price by a whopping 42%, allowing you to score a fantastic IPS display and save $550.

LG UltraGear UHD 32-inch Gaming Monitor IPS - $749.99 | 41% off on Amazon US

The LG UltraGear UHD 32GQ950-B is a gaming monitor with a mouthful name and premium specs. Its 32-inch Nano IPS panel has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, providing a sharp picture for work, media consumption, and gaming. It operates at 144Hz by default, but you can bump the spec to 160Hz for even smoother gameplay, assuming your graphics card can handle that many frames at 4K resolution.

Other screen features include Dynamic Action Sync to reduce input lag, Black Stabilizer for deeper black color, and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage.

The display also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and reduce stutters during high-res gaming. You also get 1ms gray-to-gray response time and HDR1000 compatibility. And to spice things up, the monitor offers a taste of RGB with customizable LED lights on its back.

As for connectivity, the LG UltraGear UHD 32 features two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.0 Type A, one USB 3.0 Type B, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Such a variety of ports lets you keep the monitor connected simultaneously to computers, consoles, and other devices.

The built-in stand allows you to adjust the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot positions to ensure the most comfortable viewing position. You can also put the screen on a VESA 100 mount if you prefer your own stands.

LG UltraGear UHD 32-inch Gaming Monitor IPS - $749.99 | 41% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.