Get the 10.2-inch iPad 9 for a rock-bottom price of just $229

Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets are cool and powerful, but a $1000+ tablet with a mobile operating system is not everyone's cup of tea. Some people need a cheap, reliable iPad with a decent display, good speakers, and Apple's signature support. If you are one such user, the iPad 9 is probably what you are looking for. Right now, you can get this good old tablet for just $229. The Wi-Fi + Cellular is also available with a $100 discount.

Despite having quite a dated design, the iPad 9 still packs a powerful six-core A13 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. True, those are not record-breaking specs, but they are more than enough for iPadOS, education, entertainment, and even gaming.

The tablet's 10.2-inch display has a Retina resolution, and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil for note-taking, drawing, and other tasks. Besides, you can pair the iPad 9 with Apple's Smart Keyboard to get laptop-like experience.

The iPad 9 also has a 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage support that can keep you in the frame during video calls. Security is ensured by the TouchID fingerprint sensor in the Home button, plus you get two speakers, an 8MP rear-facing camera, and a thin aluminum design. And like other tablets, the iPad 9 features Apple's iconic 10 hours of use from a single charge.

Speaking of charging, the iPad 9 comes with a 20W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

