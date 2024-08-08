Microsoft is ending Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 support in 60 days

Autumn is getting closer and closer, which means a couple of Windows 11 versions will soon be out of support. Microsoft has now issued yet another notification that versions 21H2 and 22H2 will stop getting security updates on October 8, 2024. That means customers sticking to the old versions should consider upgrading to something newer.

Windows 11 version 21H2 is already discontinued for regular customers. Only the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise SKUs are still receiving regular updates. As for Windows 11 version 22H2, October 8 will mark the end of life for the Home and Pro SKUs.

Here is the message Microsoft posted on the official Windows Health Dashboard website:

On October 8, 2024, Windows 11, version 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) and Windows 11, version 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will reach end of servicing. The upcoming October 2024 security update, to be released on October 8, 2024, will be the last update available for these editions. After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

Regular customers probably should not worry about the end of versions 21H2 and 22H2 support. Their systems most likely have already been updated to Windows 11 version 23H2 (unless something happened to their Windows Update mechanisms). If you do not know what Windows 11 version your computer is running, go to Settings > System > About and check out Windows Specifications > Version.

Both Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2 received two years of active support (Home and Pro Editions). Enterprise and Education SKUs are usually supported for one more year. Windows 11 version 23H2 will be next on the way out after the end of previous releases. According to the official documentation, it will reach its end of life on November 11, 2025.